Bogdanovic went for 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds over 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Heat.

Bogdanovic doesn't add much to the box score outside of points. He has grabbed two or fewer rebounds 10 times and dished out one or fewer assists 15 times over 33 games this season. Even his scoring has been slightly off recently, scoring less than 20 points in nine of his last 10 outings including five games scoring 15 or fewer.