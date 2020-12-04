Bogdanovic (wrist) was a practice participant for the Jazz on Friday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Bogdanovic is coming off a wrist injury that kept him out of the playoffs in the bubble for Utah. The fact that he's already returned to practice for the team bodes well for his chances to play at the start of the regular season if not also the preseason, which begins next week. Bogdanovic should factor as an important piece once again for the Jazz this season after he averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 2.1 assists per game prior to the injury.