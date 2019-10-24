Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Returns Wednesday
Bogdanovic (ankle) returned to Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bogdanovic, who injured his ankle early in the first period, was able to return Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, he's good-to-go going forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Concerning night in loss•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Snags eight rebounds in close loss•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Comes up empty from field•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Plays 20 minutes in Jazz debut•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Headed to Utah•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.