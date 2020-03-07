Bogdanovic posted eight points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Friday's 99-94 loss to the Celtics.

Bogdanovic had one of his worst outings of the season Saturday, hitting fewer than 30 percent of his shots from the field and committing five turnovers to one assist. It hasn't been particularly smooth goings for Bogdanovic lately. Over the past seven games, he's shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and has racked up more turnovers than dimes.