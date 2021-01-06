Bogdanovic recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minuets during Tuesday's 130-96 loss to the Nets.

After a 28-point outburst against the Spurs two days prior, Bogdanovic was stymied by Brooklyn during the blowout. The forward has gotten off to a rough start to begin the season, hitting just 36.9 percent of his shots from the field while scoring in single-digits in four of his seven appearances. Considering he averaged 20.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting last season, Bogdanovic certainly represents a buy-low candidate in fantasy.