Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Friday
Bogdanovic (ankle) won't play Friday against the Lakers.
Bogdanovic suffered a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder, and he'll miss at least one matchup while returning to health. Joe Ingles appears in line to start with Bogdanovic out of commission.
