Bogdanovic had 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's win over Boston.

He's had some up-and-down scoring games of late, but on the whole Bogdanovic has been a decent source of points and three-pointers for fantasy managers. Over the past month (12 games), he's averaging 14.7 points and 2.3 made three-pointers per contest.