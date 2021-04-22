Bogdanovic scored 14 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with four assists and one steal in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic didn't have a terribly efficient shooting performance but scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive contest. Over that stretch, the forward has averaged 22.0 points per game on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.5 percent shooting from three. Bogdanovic should continue to see an increase in offensive opportunities as long as Donovan Mitchell (ankle) remains out of the lineup.