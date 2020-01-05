Bogdanovic had 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT) and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 win at Orlando.

Bogdanovic's run of games with more than 15 points stopped at nine, but he has scored in double figures in each of his last 14 -- averaging 19.9 points despite a 38.0 shooting percentage -- as he has settled himself as Utah's second-best scoring threat behind Donovan Mitchell. He will aim to extend that streak a bit further Monday at New Orleans.