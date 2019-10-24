Bogdanovic had 16 points (6-14 FG. 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic left the game for a while due to an ankle problem, but returned afterwards and showed no ill effects of a potential injury concern going forward. Unfortunately, his shooting struggles carried over from postseason as he made just one of five attempts from beyond the arc. He will aim to bounce back next Friday in a tough road game at Lakers.