Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 17 against Golden State
Bogdanovic finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.
Bogdanovic took a secondary role in the Utah offense following his 30-point outburst against Minnesota on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who is shooting 89.8 percent from the free throw line, failed to make a trip to the charity stripe for the first time in a game this season. Utah faces New Orleans on Saturday.
