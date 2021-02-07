Bogdanovic had 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Sunday's win over the Pacers.

It wasn't the most efficient afternoon for Bogdanovic, but he otherwise produced a solid all-around line in his 35 minutes of action. The veteran has now scored in double-figures in 13 of his last 14 games, and he's shooting nearly 50 percent from three during that span.