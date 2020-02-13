Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 22 points in victory
Bogdanovic recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-101 victory over the Heat.
Bogdanovic has played well over the past two games, totaling 45 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. His balanced statline also led to him racking up 33.4 fantasy points, which is his 27th time crossing the 30-fantasy-point threshold this season. The Jazz are 18-7 this season when Bogdanovic scores at least 20 points.
