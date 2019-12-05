Bogdanovic had 23 points (6-15 FG, 6-10 3PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 loss against the Lakers.

Bogdanovic was coming off back-to-back poor scoring performances, but he turned things around with a 23-point effort and as a result, he has now cracked the 20-point plateau in five of his last seven games. Most of his value is tied to his scoring totals and shooting percentages, and that shouldn't change ahead of Saturday's home matchup against Memphis.