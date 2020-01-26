Bogdanovic put up 23 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Mavericks.

Unlike teammate Mike Conley, who has dealt with some unortunate struggles this season, Bogdanovic seems to have found a comfortable home in Utah, producing the best fantasy value of his NBA career. Seeing 33.2 minutes per game, the 30-year old is posting career-highs in points, threes and free-throw percentage. Mike Conley could work his way back into a larger role, but, with the Jazz pushing to hang onto the Western Conference's second seed, Bogdanovic's role and production should be pretty safe throughout the second half of the season.