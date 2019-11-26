Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 24 in loss
Bogdanovic had 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes of a 122-118 loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Bogdanovic had his eighth game of the season with at least 20 points, but he was held below his season average in rebounds in his team's narrow loss. He was especially solid from outside the arc in the contest, doing most of his damage from deep. His Midwest road trip continues Wednesday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 28 points in close win•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 17 against Golden State•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 30 points•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for 33 points•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 20 points in victory•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Continues strong scoring trend•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...