Bogdanovic had 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes of a 122-118 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Bogdanovic had his eighth game of the season with at least 20 points, but he was held below his season average in rebounds in his team's narrow loss. He was especially solid from outside the arc in the contest, doing most of his damage from deep. His Midwest road trip continues Wednesday against the Pacers.