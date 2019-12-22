Bogdanovic had 26 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 win at Charlotte.

Bogdanovic has topped the 25-point mark in three of his last four games, and he has settled himself as Utah's second-best scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell. The six-year veteran is currently averaging 21.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game -- both career-high marks -- through Utah's first 28 games.