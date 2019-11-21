Bogdanovic had 30 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 win at Minnesota.

Bogdanovic has been extremely consistent this season, scoring 15-plus points in all but three games and grabbing multiple rebounds all but once this season. He has reached the 30-point mark twice in his last six games, and the veteran Bosnian averages 20.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from deep over that span.