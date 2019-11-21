Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 30 points
Bogdanovic had 30 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 win at Minnesota.
Bogdanovic has been extremely consistent this season, scoring 15-plus points in all but three games and grabbing multiple rebounds all but once this season. He has reached the 30-point mark twice in his last six games, and the veteran Bosnian averages 20.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting from deep over that span.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for 33 points•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 20 points in victory•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Continues strong scoring trend•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for 29 points in win•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops game-high 26 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.