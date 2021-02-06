Bogdanovic scored 31 points (10-15 FG, 7-10 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Bogdanovic caught fire in the second half, drilling six threes and accounting for 24 of his total points. It's the second time he's topped 30 points in his last five games, averaging 26.2 points per game in that span. Bogdanovich was shooting only 36.7 percent from the field and averaging 12.9 points through his first 18 contests this season, so this recent stretch of hot shooting has been a welcomed change.