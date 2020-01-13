Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 31 versus Wizards
Bogdanovic supplied 31 points (12-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Wizards.
Bogdanovic scored at least 30 for the eighth time through 38 appearances this season, stepping up with Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Mike Conley (hamstring) both sidelined. Bogdanovic is maintaining career-high per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, threes, assists and minutes and makes for a very strong option across all fantasy formats.
