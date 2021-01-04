Bogdanovic went for 28 points (10-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 win over the Spurs.

Bogdanovic was coming off a six-point performance the last time out and had scored a combined nine points on 3-for-17 shooting over his last two games, but he left those shooting woes in the rearview with a strong performance here -- he missed just three shots all game long on route to his first game cracking the 25-point mark this season. He still sits leaps and bounds behind from the pre-season expectations over him, but this performance should boost his confidence enormously going forward.