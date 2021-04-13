Bogdanovic collected 33 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in a 125-121 loss to Washington on Monday.

Bogdanovic got out of his shooting slump and shot very efficiently from the field and from distance, leading to a new season-high point total. The forward came into Monday's contest shooting just 36.8 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from three in his previous three games. Jordan Clarkson (ankle) missed his second consecutive game, and if he is forced to miss additional time, Bogdanovic could continue to see more opportunities on offense.