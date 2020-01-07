Bogdanovic had 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 10-10 FT) in 33 minutes during Monday's 128-126 win at New Orleans.

Bogdanovic might have not done anything aside from scoring in this game, but that's where most of his value comes from on a nightly basis. This was the seventh time Bogdanovic scored at least 30 points in the current campaign, and he continues to be one of Utah's main scoring threats night in and night out. He will try to build on this performance Wednesday against the Knicks.