Bogdanovic registered 29 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 32-year-old was perfect from the charity stripe, knocking down all nine of his attempts. Unfortunately, Bogdanovic's impressive scoring effort wasn't enough to propel the No. 1-seeded Jazz over the eighth-seeded Grizzlies. The seventh-year forward was stellar in the regular season, averaging 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers through 72 games, and he'll look to help even the series Wednesday at home against Memphis.