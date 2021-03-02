Bogdanovic totaled 31 points (11-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in Utah's 129-124 loss to New Orleans on Monday.

Bogdanovic led the way for Utah, tying a season high of seven made threes. The forward was able to score in double figures in all but two games in February after an inconsistent start to the year. The veteran also picked up a season high steals total, after not recording a steal in back-to-back games. Bogdanovic will remain a secondary option for the first-place Jazz as we approach the second half of the season.