Bogdanovic totaled 18 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 118-88 win over Brooklyn.

Bodganovic entered the contest having converted only three of his previous 25 attempts from deep, but the veteran bounced back with an efficient effort from beyond the arc against a depleted Nets squad. Though his numbers are down in comparison to last season, Bogdanovic has started every game for Utah and is posting per-game averages of 14.9 points and 3.9 boards.