Bogdanovic recorded 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Utah was able to get the win, though Bogdanovic is in a rough shooting stretch. Over the past three games, he's shooting just 29.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc for 15.3 points per contest. He was bound to cool off eventually, however, as he had shot 47.5 percent from beyond the arc for the month of November. Bogdanovic will look to even things out during Friday's game against the Warriors, who are among the league's worst defensive squads.