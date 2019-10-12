Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Snags eight rebounds in close loss
Bogdanovic logged 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-127 loss to the Pelicans.
After two years with the Pacers, Bogdanovic comes to Utah as a prime candidate to take over the duties at the three, but he's in a crowd of contenders that won't go quietly. Former starter Joe Ingles leads that group, and Royce O' Neale, Jeff Green and rookie Jarrell Brantley will also want a piece of the pie. Bogdanovic's shooting efficiency and touch from beyond the arc is an excellent asset for Utah, and for now, he's a frontrunner for a starting role.
