Bogdanovic had 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 104-81 win over the Pistons.

Bogdanovic hasn't cracked the 20-point mark in five of his last six games, but he remains extremely consistent since he has settled as Utah's second-best scoring option after extending his run of scoring 15 or more points to eight straight games. He's having a career year in terms of efficiency as well, as he is shooting a career-best 43.2 percent from three-point range this season.