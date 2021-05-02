Bogdanovic finished Saturday's win over Toronto with 34 points (12-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes.

It has been a bit of a rough campaign for Bogdanovic -- he is shooting a career-low 42.5 percent from the field and is averaging nearly four points less per game than he did last season -- thus Saturday's outburst certainly ranks among his best of 2020-21. His 34 points were a season high and represented his sixth game of at least 30 points on the campaign. Half of those performances have come since April 12, so Bogdanovic seems to be heating up at the right time.