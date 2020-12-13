Bogdanovic (wrist) is starting Saturday's preseason opener against Phoenix.

The 31-year-old missed the NBA restart in Orlando after undergoing wrist surgery in May, but he's ready to take the court in the preseason opener for the Jazz. Bogdanovic could be limited in his first game action since the procedure, but he'll be an important piece of Utah's offense this season after averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers made and 2.1 assists during the 2019-20 season.