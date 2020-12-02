Bogdanovic (wrist) "can't tell" if he'll be ready for the season opener in late December, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The 31-year-old underwent season-ending wrist surgery in May and has yet to fully recover from the procedure. Bogdanovic sported a cast for two months and needs to go through contact work before his status for the start of the season is determined. The Jazz play their first preseason game Dec. 12, and it appears he has some work to do if he's going to be available for that contest. Bogdanovic should play a big role for Utah again this season after averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 3PM and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from deep during 2019-20.