Bogdanovic had 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block Friday in a 116-112 loss to the Clippers.

Bogdanovic served as the Jazz's second scoring option (behind Donovan Mitchell, 35) on Friday. Despite the performance, the re-emergences of both Mike Conley (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson are likely to limit Bogdanovic's value moving forward. Bogdanovic is averaging 15.5 points, nearly five less than the 20.2 he averaged last season.