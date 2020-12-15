Bogdanovic had 18 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in Monday's preseason win over the Suns.
Utah's top unit jumped on the Suns early and never looked back, and Bogdanovic led the way with a team-high 18 points. The veteran, who also started Saturday's exhibition opener, looks to be feeling no ill-effects from the wrist procedure that prematurely ended his 2019-20 campaign.
