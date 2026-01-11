Sensabaugh accumulated 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 150-95 loss to Charlotte.

With Lauri Markkanen (rest), Ace Bailey (hip) and Jusuf Nurkic (toe) unavailable, Sensabaugh stepped up on the offensive end, albeit in a blowout loss. The 22-year-old swingman set a new season-high mark in points, scoring at least 20 for the fifth time across 37 regular-season outings (nine starts). Sensabaugh has scored in double figures in five of his last six games (all starts), averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest over that stretch.