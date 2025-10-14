Sensabaugh produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-101 preseason loss to Dallas.

Based on his preseason usage, the third-year guard appears headed for a role on the second unit to begin the season, but that seems to be suiting Sensabaugh just fine. He's averaging an impressive 22.0 points through three exhibition contests, including an 11-for-25 showing from three-point range and a 13-for-14 performance at the charity stripe. With Jordan Clarkson now a Knick, Sensabaugh appears poised to step into his sneakers as Utah's primary scoring threat off the bench.