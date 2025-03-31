Sensabaugh is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With Collin Sexton (pelvis) sidelined, Sensabaugh will enter the first unit Monday. Across nine appearances as a starter in 2024-25, Sensabaugh has averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 26.7 minutes.