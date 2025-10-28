Sensabaugh finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime victory over the Suns.

Sensabaugh was a non-factor in the win, scoring just three points after having scored a combined 35 points across the first two games of the season. This can probably be chalked up to an off night for Sensabaugh, given his strong preseason and start to the regular season. Look for him to get back on track when the Jazz hosts the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.