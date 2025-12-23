Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Fares well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh produced 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Nuggets.
Sensabaugh is slowly trending up for the Jazz, and he's gaining steam as a waiver-wire pickup in fantasy hoops. Over his last five outings, Sensabaugh is seeing 20.9 minutes per contest with 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 46.3 percent shooting from the field.
