Sensabaugh provided 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 victory over Dallas.

After falling out of the rotation early on this season, Sensabaugh is very much in the mix for Utah these days. He's started seven games in a row for the Jazz, posting averages of 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in that span. He's trending up as a potential waiver-wire add.