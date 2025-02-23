Sensabaugh is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Sensabaugh didn't play in Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder, but he'll get a start here since the Jazz won't have regular starters such as Collin Sexton (ankle) and John Collins (back) available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. This will be Sensabaugh's second start of the season, and in the previous one he posted eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in a loss to the Warriors on Jan. 28.