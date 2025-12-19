default-cbs-image
Sensabaugh will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Sensabaugh didn't do much through 22 minutes as a starter during Monday's win over Dallas, so he'll head back to the second unit Thursday evening. Sensabaugh is averaging 8.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.5 triples per game this season.

