Sensabaugh was selected by the Jazz with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sensabaugh closed out the Jazz's trio of first-round draft picks, joining Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George on the way to Utah. Sensabaugh earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors as a freshman, showcasing an elite ability to create his own shot and averaging 17.8 points and 5.7 assists on 50/41/81 shooting. Standing 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Sensabaugh could play at either the two or the three in the NBA and should offer a scoring punch off the bench for the Jazz.