Coach Will Hardy said Friday that Sensabaugh (knee) is healthy and ready for training camp, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sensabaugh spent the summer recovering from left knee surgery that he underwent in March. While he was unable to participate in Summer League action, he's healthy for the start of training camp this year. The 19-year-old will attempt to make an impact for the Jazz during preseason play but seems unlikely to have a significant role for the team to begin the regular season.