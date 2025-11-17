Sensabaugh produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime win over the Bulls.

Sensabaugh is suddenly heating up for the Jazz with four productive showings in a row. Sunday's game was the highest workload of his season, and he was a difference maker for the Jazz down the stretch. He's averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in just 16.7 minutes per contest over his last four games, and he's gaining steam as a waiver-wire pickup.