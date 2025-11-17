Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Heating up for Jazz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime win over the Bulls.
Sensabaugh is suddenly heating up for the Jazz with four productive showings in a row. Sunday's game was the highest workload of his season, and he was a difference maker for the Jazz down the stretch. He's averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in just 16.7 minutes per contest over his last four games, and he's gaining steam as a waiver-wire pickup.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pops for 16 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Fourth-year option exercised•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Fails to fire Monday•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Taking next step•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Efficient off bench against Mavs•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Erupts for 26 points•