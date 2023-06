Sensabaugh didn't participate in Thursday's Summer League practice due to left knee surgery recovery, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sensabaugh was selected by the Jazz with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft but likely slipped due to medical concerns. While the rookie forward is expected to play in the Summer League and be ready by the start of the regular season, it appears that Utah will bring him along slowly.