Sensabaugh accumulated 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 143-127 loss to the Raptors.

Back on the second unit after missing the prior two games with an illness, Sensabaugh couldn't find his rhythm from long distance but otherwise delivered his usual production. The third-year wing has scored more than 20 points in six straight appearances, averaging 28.0 points, 3.7 boards, 3.7 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes over that stretch while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.