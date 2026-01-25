Sensabaugh logged a team-high 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 147-116 loss to Miami.

After scoring just two points in 20 minutes Thursday in his return from an illness, Sensabaugh was back to providing more instant offense from the second unit Saturday. The third-year wing has scored more than 20 points in four of his last five games, averaging 24.0 points, 4.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.2 assists in 27.0 minutes during that span while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.