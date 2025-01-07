Sensabaugh (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Sensabaugh was a late addition to the injury report which doesn't bode well for his status. He's been getting a lot of run for the Jazz lately, and combined to score 61 points over his last two outings. If he's unable to play, the Jazz could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with guys like Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk possibly benefitting.