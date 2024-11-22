Sensabaugh produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 loss to San Antonio.

Sensabaugh hadn't played a game for the Jazz since Nov. 12, when he went scoreless across 10 minutes in a loss against the Suns. However, he came out of nowhere to deliver a season-high mark in scoring. Considering this was the first time he logged more than 20 minutes in a game, and just the third time he scored in double digits, don't expect Sensabaught to suddenly become a part of the rotation after just one standout performance.